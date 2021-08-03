Learning Everything About Circles

Mathematics is present everywhere. It is present in every aspect of our lives may it be directly or indirectly. The furniture we sit on is built using mathematics, the cars we drive are built using some mathematical principles, the buildings we see are all built using some mathematical calculations. Thus, mathematics is a very important part of our lives. And we must have some knowledge about it.The circles are a shape in geometry. They are one of the most common shapes present. They are a special type of ellipse, where the two foci are coincident and the eccentricity is 0. All points on the circumference of the circle are equidistant from the center of the circle. A circle can also be defined as the shape consisting of all the points in the plane which are equidistant from a fixed point in the plane which is known as the center of the circle.