Hell Yeah! Hella Mega Tour is back! After nearly a 2 year wait, the tour is back and the fans are excited and ready, making this 35,000 sell out show for Dallas one for the books. Everyone was ready to get in their seats and were brimming with excitement! Each of the artist put their heart and soul on that stage. After not being on the road for so long they were ready for this and their performance was proof of that.