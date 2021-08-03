Cancel
Blue genes

Thomasville Times-Enterprise
 4 days ago

Last week, Simone Biles shocked the world by withdrawing from the first week of Olympic competition because the "mental" wasn't there. To a curious but largely supportive public, other gymnasts tried to explain the "mental" part of gymnastics and the dangers of jumping when that part is off. When you get the "twisties," they explained, it's as if your brain and your body aren't connected, which is obviously very dangerous when you are twisting in the air and need to land.

