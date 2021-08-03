Cancel
Bohls: Longhorns could fare 'quite well in SEC,' but why wait, Finebaum says

hookem.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile I got ya, here are nine mostly SEC-centric things and one really crazy prediction:. 1. Finebaum fine with it. Paul Finebaum, the Voice of the SEC and as powerful a voice in college football as there is, told us in this week's “On Second Thought” podcast that the SEC additions are “a nuclear bomb that is going off” and that Texas brings a lot of punch to that league in 2024 or likely two years earlier. He said on the podcast that is available Thursday morning that he thinks Texas realized it “had to do something dramatic. Texas is so big and so mighty. I think they can do quite well. Texas is finally having a little attitude back. I’m excited about it. I want it in four weeks.” … Finebaum said Oklahoma had made outreaches to the SEC for the last five or six years, but Texas never had until now.

www.hookem.com

