LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, August 3--5pm Hour
5pm topics: Cuomo urged to resign after probe finds he harassed 11 women // Why isn't more being reported about the disaster at the border? // Miseducation Summer Edition: A special guest (Ari's son Jonah) joined Ari to discuss the long term effects of the COVID school shutdowns, University of South Florida students Students refuse to cheer on Team USA, Team USA athlete shows her pride in representing her country // Good New Wrap-up.kvi.com
