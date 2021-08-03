Cancel
LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, August 3--5pm Hour

By KVI Staff
kvi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article5pm topics: Cuomo urged to resign after probe finds he harassed 11 women // Why isn't more being reported about the disaster at the border? // Miseducation Summer Edition: A special guest (Ari's son Jonah) joined Ari to discuss the long term effects of the COVID school shutdowns, University of South Florida students Students refuse to cheer on Team USA, Team USA athlete shows her pride in representing her country // Good New Wrap-up.

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
SportsNBC Sports

Track Legend Carl Lewis Calls US Men's Relay a ‘Total Embarrassment'

Carl Lewis, a decorated former United States track star with nine Olympic gold medals to his name, didn’t mince words after watching the U.S. team fail to qualify in the 4×100 relay event in Tokyo on Thursday. “The USA team did everything wrong in the men’s relay,” Lewis wrote on...
Societyupenn.edu

The intonation Black/biracial men use to speak about race

People change the way they speak based on who they’re talking to and the subject they’re discussing. That’s the idea behind a linguistics theory called referee design. Sometimes the effect is amusing, like a study showing an amplified Australian accent when an Australian is in a room with a stuffed kangaroo. But sometimes the effect can be startling, like research Penn sociolinguist Nicole Holliday recently published in the Journal of English Linguistics.
Washington Statekvi.com

LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, July 30--4pm Hour

4 PM Topics: State Patrol says troopers were unable to pursue wrong way driver because of new law; Inmates anxious over plan to close prison units across Washington state // The Left Coast: Portland transgender Antifa protester charged over attack at Subway restaurant; CA’s Prison-Guard Union Gives $1.75M To Newsom’s Anti-Recall Committee After Negotiating Bonuses And Raises; LA City Council Approves Ordinance To Restrict Homeless Encampments // GUEST: Senator Chris Gildon, Deputy Republican Floor Leader - 25th Legislative District. He joins Ari to discuss the rise in crime in the wake of the new police reform bills // GUEST: KOMO News Chief Meteorologist, Shannon O'Donnell. She joins Ari to discuss this weekend's upcoming weather, including late July heat and possible thunderstorms.
Healthkvi.com

LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, July 27--5pm Hour

5 PM Topics: CDC to recommend masks for some vaccinated people in certain situations; CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky admits it should always be someone's choice whether or not they wear a mask, and it should not be stigmatized // Woman maces mother, boy in Pike Place Market then claims self-defense over delta variant;

