Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

A pair of authors aspire to decolonize medicine through liminality, fugitivity, and abolition

By Share on linkedin
Science Now
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Inflamed, physician Rupa Marya and scholar Raj Patel use the concept of inflammation to probe the many ills currently plaguing humanity and the planet. The text moves uneasily between inflammation as a cause of illness, inflammation as a signal that something is wrong, and inflammation as a framework for examining European and American colonialism, which Marya and Patel consider the root cause of contemporary inequities. Drawing primarily on knowledge the authors have gathered about Indigenous cultures over the years, Inflamed presents evidence that alternatives to Western capitalist biomedical ways of relating and knowing are possible. Those alternatives, the authors maintain, are preferable because their foundations lie not in extraction and exploitation but in connection and healing.

blogs.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Moten
Person
Jack Halberstam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Medicine#Decolonization#Liminality#Textbook#European#American#Inflamed#Western#Non Indigenous#Yale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Related
AdvocacyPLOS Blogs Network

It’s Time to Decolonize the Decolonization Movement

“For the master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house. They may allow us to temporarily beat him at his own game, but they will never enable us to bring about genuine change…I urge each one of us here to reach down into that deep place of knowledge inside herself and touch that terror and loathing of any difference that lives here. See whose face it wears. Then the personal as the political can begin to illuminate all our choices.”
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Decolonize medicine

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. white people making medicine political and a popularity contest has really harmed a lot. in the long run this stupid politics is going to hurt traditions that are not covid related, all things that are not eurocentric will just be called quack science because white people are ethnocentric and want to further delegitimize traditional indigenous medicines. ok white people, tell me how any people who uses ancient plants and traditions passed down for generations means I need to now leave western society? how about land back, and you go back to europe, colonizer, if you are so mad. healthcare here costs through the roof so lets try to erase anything not white or expensive. the irony level is deafening.
ScienceFuturity

Dignity neuroscience: Brain data affirm human rights

Brain science backs up long-held ideas that people thrive when they enjoy basic human rights such as agency, freedom from want, and freedom from fear. Throughout recorded human history, written records such as the Code of Hammurabi, the Magna Carta, and the Declaration of Independence have proclaimed that people deserve freedom, security, and dignity.
Public HealthNewsweek

Nightclub Manager Dies of COVID-19 After Mocking Vaccinated People

A nightclub owner has died of COVID-19 after mocking vaccinated people. David Parker worked as the manager of Club Louis—a nightclub in North Yorkshire, England—for over a decade. An opponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, he died from the disease while inside of the Darlington Memorial Hospital on Monday. Parker was...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.

Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary evidence suggests that the variant, also...
KidsMic

Bragging about not bathing your kids is a blatant act of white privilege

During the last couple of weeks, celebrities such as Kristen Bell and Ashton Kutcher have bragged about how they don’t feel the need to bathe themselves or their children unless they’re visibly dirty or stinky. Jake Gyllenhaal also piped up by saying: “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times … I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy