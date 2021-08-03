A pair of authors aspire to decolonize medicine through liminality, fugitivity, and abolition
In Inflamed, physician Rupa Marya and scholar Raj Patel use the concept of inflammation to probe the many ills currently plaguing humanity and the planet. The text moves uneasily between inflammation as a cause of illness, inflammation as a signal that something is wrong, and inflammation as a framework for examining European and American colonialism, which Marya and Patel consider the root cause of contemporary inequities. Drawing primarily on knowledge the authors have gathered about Indigenous cultures over the years, Inflamed presents evidence that alternatives to Western capitalist biomedical ways of relating and knowing are possible. Those alternatives, the authors maintain, are preferable because their foundations lie not in extraction and exploitation but in connection and healing.blogs.sciencemag.org
