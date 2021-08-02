Aug. 6-Aug. 20 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals
The Cambridge Community Activities Program has resumed its Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. Upcoming luncheons are on Aug. 11 under a tent at Nikolay Middle School, 211 South St. , with a euchre tournament and lunch from CC Sandwiches; and Aug. 28 in the Cambridge High School cafeteria, 403 Blue Jay Way, with entertainment by Craig Wilson Kites and a menu to be determined. The cost is $5.www.hngnews.com
