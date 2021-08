Grammy-Award-winning singer and producer James Blake has announced his new album Friends That Break Your Heart, set to be released September 10 via Republic Records. With the album announcement, Blake also released its lead single “Say What You Will” along with its music video. The song is much like Blake’s incredible style filled with piano and soft-tempo production with harmonizing vocals. Its accompanying cinematic visual stars fellow producer Finneas, who takes all of the spotlight that Blake seemingly wants in the video. Check it out below.