Religion

Inspirational Lifestyles: A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t – How To Spot Your Blind Spots

By Cheryl Jackson
praisebaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday on Inspirational Lifestyles, Cheryl Jackson shares from the devotion “A Faith That Works When Life Doesn’t” by Renown Pastor and Teacher Rick Warren. The topic today is derived from Matthew 7:3 “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye It’s so simple. Take care of your own situation before being so concerned about other people. You’ve seen it on social media over and over again. Christians who don’t agree with someones view. They’ll post long dissertations of scripture going hard, sending people to hell because they don’t agree with their lifestyle. Matthew 7:3 will get them all the way together. Check out what Pastor Warren says about it:

praisebaltimore.com

Jesus
Rick Warren
#Blind Spots#Faith#Saddleback Church#Inspirational Lifestyles#Christians
