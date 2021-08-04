Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tuesday's top prospect performers

MLB
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at Tuesday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Orioles: Adley Rutschman, C (MLB No. 2), Double-A Bowie. Rutschman, who batted .237 in July, put together a strong showing at the plate on Tuesday. The Orioles’ top prospect launched his first homer of August as he went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs in the Baysox’s 8-4 loss to the Patriots. The 23-year-old has continued to hit this season with 17 homers, 53 RBIs and has a .910 OPS in 75 games with Bowie. Orioles prospect stats »

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luken Baker
Person
Sean Hjelle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Reds#Minor League#Orioles#Baysox#Patriots#Ss#Multihit#The Dsl Blue Jays#Multihomer#Cardinals#The Fightin Phils#Giants#Double A#The Fcl Pirates#The Fcl Rays#Hickory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

Wells struggles, Akin deals in O's loss at NY

NEW YORK -- As the Orioles continue to evaluate their young players over the season’s final two months, their attention at the big league level will be focused on the mound. Opportunity exists elsewhere on the roster, particularly in the middle infield. But the current outfield arrangement is going to get the chance to keep asserting itself down the stretch and a big-time prospect is inching closer at catcher. It’s the pitching staff where the most opportunity lies, not only for 2021, but for ‘22 and beyond.
MLBMLB

Baker continues home run binge

Luken Baker reached the 20-homer plateau this season on the final day of July. Three days into August, he’s closing in on 25. St. Louis’ No. 14 prospect belted a pair of Tuesday night blasts to extend his home run streak to four straight games and give him nine dingers since July 25 as Double-A Springfield routed visiting Tulsa, 11-4.
MLBMLB

Rizzo makes NYY history: 'Definitely special'

At this rate, Anthony Rizzo might work his way into the American League MVP Award race during the final two months of the regular season -- or perhaps Monument Park. OK, so neither of those things will be happening anytime soon, but Rizzo continued to make his presence felt in his first week with the Yankees, helping spark Wednesday night’s 10-3 win over the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
MLBMLB

Harvey doesn't believe knee ailment serious

NEW YORK -- Back on the other side of the city where his precocious career began, Matt Harvey spent four innings Wednesday night continuing to look more and more like the Harvey of old. Now, Harvey and the Orioles are hopeful any version can return to the mound soon. A...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker on Aaron Judge's jersey grab: 'That was wrong'

Aaron Judge rounded third base and rekindled a year’s worth of baseless buzzer speculation. After hitting a solo home run that decided Saturday’s 1-0 win, Judge brought both hands to his jersey and pulled the sides together, an obvious ode to Jose Altuve’s odd behavior after the 2019 American League Championship Series.
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Sent to Pittsburgh

Chavis was traded from the Red Sox to the Pirates on Friday, Keith Law of The Athletic reports. Chavis was once a fairly highly-rated prospect, but he's failed to live up to his potential through his first 168 MLB games. He's struck out in 33.6 percent of his plate appearances while slashing just .234/.291/.413. The move to one of the league's most pitcher-friendly parks in Pittsburgh certainly doesn't help his outlook, though he's at least now with a rebuilding organization that could give him the opportunity to work through his struggles in a regular role.
MLBnumberfire.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to San Diego's lineup on Saturday

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting second in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Tatis Jr. will handle shortstop duties after Ha-Seong Kim was moved to second base and Jake Cronenworth was sent to the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Braxton Garrett, our models project Tatis...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Brian Cashman better reverse course on Anthony Rizzo comments

We’re not even done with the 2021 season. New York Yankees fans know nothing is set in stone. But there are exceptions, and one of them is Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo, even before the trade deadline, was a desired target among every viewers who were growing tired of watching the same old Yankees’ flops. The need for a healthy, everyday, left-handed power-hitter with veteran moxie was glaring.
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals fans are furious at Jon Lester’s debut against the Braves

Longtime Chicago Cubs starter Jon Lester made his St. Louis Cardinals debut on Tuesday night, and it didn’t go as planned to say the least. Lester had a rough first inning, as the Braves scored five runs and tabbed the 37-year-old for five hits. He had a 45.00 ERA in just one inning of work as a Cardinal, and it didn’t get much better from there.
MLBFox11online.com

Brewers' Axford out for year after 1 game; Lauer on COVID-19 list

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers’ pitching staff has taken a couple more hits with John Axford now out for the season with elbow trouble and Eric Lauer joining the team's growing COVID-19 injured list. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Axford has significant elbow damage and is going over his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy