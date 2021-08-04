Tuesday's top prospect performers
Here's a look at Tuesday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Orioles: Adley Rutschman, C (MLB No. 2), Double-A Bowie. Rutschman, who batted .237 in July, put together a strong showing at the plate on Tuesday. The Orioles’ top prospect launched his first homer of August as he went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs in the Baysox’s 8-4 loss to the Patriots. The 23-year-old has continued to hit this season with 17 homers, 53 RBIs and has a .910 OPS in 75 games with Bowie. Orioles prospect stats »www.mlb.com
