Tuesday's top prospect performers

NEW YORK -- As the Orioles continue to evaluate their young players over the season’s final two months, their attention at the big league level will be focused on the mound. Opportunity exists elsewhere on the roster, particularly in the middle infield. But the current outfield arrangement is going to get the chance to keep asserting itself down the stretch and a big-time prospect is inching closer at catcher. It’s the pitching staff where the most opportunity lies, not only for 2021, but for ‘22 and beyond.