Austin, MN

Arrest Warrant Issued For Man Suspected of Killing Austin Woman

By Learfield Wire Services
 4 days ago

(Austin, MN) -- Police in Austin say they have issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected of killing 20-year-old Tyesha Tahne Gills. Investigators say 27-year-old Me'Darian McGruder of Austin is wanted on a second-degree murder charge. Gills was found suffering from a gunshot wound early Saturday and later died in the hospital. Investigators initially said it was not a random act and there was not an ongoing threat to the community. Anyone with information about McGruder is asked to contact the Austin Police Department.

