Target Brings Back Mask Requirement For Workers
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Target is reinstating its face mask mandate for its employees as COVID-19 makes a resurgence across the country. The Minnesota-based retail giant is not requiring masks for its customers, although it is strongly encouraging shoppers to wear masks in areas where transmission is considered "substantial" or "high" risk. The new policy takes effect today (Tuesday). Walmart and many other retailers are also again requiring workers to wear face masks.www.voiceofalexandria.com
