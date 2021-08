Despite strict restrictions, cases of the COVID-19 delta variant are on the uptick in China, with 300 cases in 24 cities, following an outbreak in Nanjing. Entertainment and public spaces have been closed in the city and people are unable to travel. There are also new cases in the city of Zhengzhou in Henan province, which has been recovering from flooding in July. Beijing has suspended all transportation from all regions with local outbreaks. Four cases were also recorded in Beijing. This is the largest outbreak so far in terms of geographic spread.