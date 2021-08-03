MPCA: Cloth Masks Don't Offer Much Protection From Wildfire Smoke

(St. Paul, MN) -- An air quality alert remains in effect in many areas of Minnesota through this afternoon (Tuesday 3 p-m) due to smoke from wildfires in Canada. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's Matt Taraldsen (TAR'-eld-son) is encouraging people who have to be outdoors to limit their activity. Taraldsen says wearing a cloth mask won't help much. He says the particulate matter that is causing the air quality issues is two-point-five microns in diameter and so it's very small, "it's a fraction of the width of a human hair and COVID masks are, by and large, just cloth masks and they will stop droplets but they will nothing to stop tiny particles of pollution." He says N-95 masks will protect you from the bad air.