Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

MPCA: Cloth Masks Don't Offer Much Protection From Wildfire Smoke

By Learfield Wire Services
voiceofalexandria.com
 4 days ago

(St. Paul, MN) -- An air quality alert remains in effect in many areas of Minnesota through this afternoon (Tuesday 3 p-m) due to smoke from wildfires in Canada. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's Matt Taraldsen (TAR'-eld-son) is encouraging people who have to be outdoors to limit their activity. Taraldsen says wearing a cloth mask won't help much. He says the particulate matter that is causing the air quality issues is two-point-five microns in diameter and so it's very small, "it's a fraction of the width of a human hair and COVID masks are, by and large, just cloth masks and they will stop droplets but they will nothing to stop tiny particles of pollution." He says N-95 masks will protect you from the bad air.

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Pollution#Canada#Cloth#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

Understanding air quality ratings when wildfire smoke is present

JACKSON, Wyo. — During summers when wildfire smoke is a frequent issue, such as 2021, Jackson residents and visitors alike often face a dilemma of whether or not it’s safe to exercise outdoors. As extreme wildfire events have become more common in the Western U.S. in recent years, health researchers...
Home & GardenPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

How To Protect Your House From Wildfires

Wildfires are raging across much of the U.S. fueled to some extent by drought. America is not the only nation with this problem. There are huge wildfires in Greece and Turkey. Wildfires destroy hundreds of thousands of acres and can be dangerous to people and to the places they live. The Dixie Fire in California […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy