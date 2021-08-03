First Avenue Requiring COVID Vaccine Proof At Its Venues

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Music fans going to shows and concerts at some popular locations in the Twin Cities will need to prove they've received the COVID vaccine. First Avenue announced that all events at its venues will require proof of a full series of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test within the past 72 hours. First Avenue is asking everyone who is not vaccinated to wear a mask even if they tested negative. The policies are in effect at First Avenue and 7th Street Entry, Turf Club, Fine Line Music Cafe, Fitzgerald Theater, and Palace Theatre. All staff must also be vaccinated against coronavirus.