The pandemic has broken down along partisan lines. In the post vaccine world, COVID is disproportionately harming Republican areas with the death rate in red states three times that of blue states. Two years of resisting any sort of mitigation efforts while casting doubt about the danger of the disease has taken a toll. The conservative media led its audience to be skeptical of the vaccines and Republican leaders like Florida Governor Ron DiSantis gave credence to the misinformation and disinformation being spread by the outlets.

