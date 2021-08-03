What are dark patterns? An online media expert explains

A creative entrepreneur setting up shop online has to master many things at once: branding, photography, copywriting, coding, advertising – and that’s in addition to their “real” work, whether that’s mid century-inspired ceramics or interior design or portrait photography. Each one of those website skills can take a lifetime to learn, and might pull your attention away from doing the work you’re most passionate about. Maybe you have the time, desire and emotional bandwidth to learn the big topics, like excellent website design and search strategies, and the minutiae as well, from how best to incorporate your brand’s colors into your page layout to copy editing your About page. On the other hand, maybe you want to spend as much of your time as possible actually creating gorgeous portraits, unique ceramics or beautiful rooms for your clients and not sitting behind your laptop.