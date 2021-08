Do you find yourself blinking too often? Are you squinting and wondering if it is the Hyderabad heat getting to you or your eyes sending you a signal? Maybe it is time you visit an eye specialist. Eyes are not only the windows to our souls but also one of our most precious senses. They are delicate parts that need to be taken utmost care of. Just like we would not entrust the care of our most precious possessions to anyone, one should do a bit of research before handing over the care of their eyes to someone.