Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Analog Corner #279: Technics SL-1000R turntable, Swedish Analog Technologies CF1-09 tonearm Page 2

stereophile.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnics can supply auxiliary armboards for 10 different tonearms, including Ortofon and SME models, but the Technics arm can't be swapped out for a different arm in the main position. The weight of the complete SL-1000R is 88.7 lb. Its dimensions are 20.9" wide by 7.4" high by 15.7" deep. The motor's control unit is 4.3" wide by 3.3" high by 13.8" deep and weighs 4.6lb.

www.stereophile.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Gomez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technics#Turntables#Null#Analog Corner#Armboards#L Fgren A#Rca Jacks#Din#Mnpctech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Electronicsreverb.com

Snag a Deal on Maschines & More, Direct From Native Instruments

If you've had your eye on a Native Instruments production systems, DJ controllers, or other inventive hardware-software combos from the electronic powerhouse, now might be the time to make your move. Native Instruments has partnered with us here at Reverb to release a huge selection of B-stock instruments, from pad-based...
Engineeringhackaday.com

Tardygrade Walker Is A Lesson In 3D Printed Design

The ability to quickly create complex parts with 3D printers has created a platform to show off mechanical design skills. This is true in the case of [Dejan Ristic]’s capable little Tardygrade walking robot, which uses only two servos and a bunch of clever 3D printed parts. The robot’s chassis...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Modernized Minimalist Aesthetic Turntables

The conceptual RMV Turntable is a new take on the classic audio equipment that will provide users with a stylish way to enjoy their favorite LPs from the comfort of home. The unit pays homage to the past with its essential design, but is enhanced with minimalist finishes like chic controls and components that make it a clear winner for placement in a modern living space. The system is designed with audiophiles and non-audiophiles in mind to help them all enjoy a robust user experience.
ElectronicsThe Next Web

Focal Solo6 Be review: These beautiful studio monitors create a massive soundstage

I know people think reviewers should be completely unbiased, but anyone who says they are is kidding themselves. We all have our preferences and prejudices, and as much as we try to keep those in check, they inevitably affect the way we go about a review. Either that bias makes us see a product through rose-colored lenses, or it causes us to overcorrect in the name of objectivity. I can try to be as fair as possible, but my biases are baked into my brain.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Acustica Audio launches Black analog console collection including 2 free players

Acustica Audio has announced the release of its new plugin suite Black, a two volume collection of authentic analog console preamp emulations. Black is an Acqua plugin suite made of two FREE players that focus heavily on Gain Staging: a standard version (‘BLACK’) and a “Pro-Oriented” version (‘BLACK GURU’). Both plugins are available in the following formats: VST, VST3, AU and AAX.
Visual Arttowardsdatascience.com

Machine-made art using Generative Adversarial Networks

Much of the research effort made by the machine learning community in the past few years is, in my opinion, too narrowly focused. Researchers take known sample datasets, spend years training models on these datasets, and publish their papers with marginal improvements to the state-of-the-art benchmarks made in every project. For those readers coming from the machine-learning community, think of how often you’ve seen mentions of CIFAR, MNIST, LibriVox, ImageNet, IMDB Reviews, or the Wikipedia corpus; These datasets are used all too often. We don’t see enough research being made on original data.
EngineeringElectronicsWeekly.com

Electro-hydraulic actuator animates soft mini-robots

Electro-hydraulic motion, the mechanism behind the Venus fly trap’s ability to catch insects, could power soft robots, according to the University of Colorado Boulder. “Usually, books about butterflies are static,” said project leader Purnendu. “But could you have a butterfly flap its wings within a book? We’ve shown that it’s possible.”
Businessinavateonthenet.net

Neutrik Group introduces Rean brand

The Neutrik Group has announced Rean, a global AV component brand, marrying over 45 years of engineering knowledge with the group’s own dedicated production facilities. Rran offers designers of AV and lighting products a range of connectors featuring designs, that promise cost-performance ratios, backed by a global supply chain and regional sales network.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

3D-Printed Metal Bridges

The MX3D Bridge is a fully functional stainless steel structure that was created with multi-axis 3D printing technology and industrial robots. The innovative design can be found in one of the oldest and most well-known canals in Amsterdam, the Oudezijds Achterburgwal. Thanks to "intelligent software that transforms welding machines into...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

USQ-1 Digital-Analog Wave Synth by UVI on sale at 50% OFF

VST Buzz has launched a promotion on the USQ-1 Digital-Analog Wave Synth by UVI, offering a 50% discount on the virtual instrument library for the next two weeks. “USQ-1 Digital-Analog Wave Synth” is a recreation of the much loved classic Ensoniq ESQ-1 synthesizer workstation, taken to the next level!. USQ-1...
Computerstechxplore.com

Innovative transmitter IC architecture enables >80GHz analog output bandwidth

The growing popularity of data-intensive applications, such as cloud services, video streaming, high-performance computing and 5G, poses ever-increasing demands on optical communication networks within data centers. Here, the most performant optical links operate at speeds up to 400Gb/s, using for example 4 x 100Gb/s channels. Data center operators are however forecasting a need for terabit/s capable optical transceivers within a few years from now. In parallel to this evolution, co-packaged paradigms are emerging to help optical switches cope with the massive bandwidth density at their input—soon reaching 100 terabit/s. In these co-packaged optics, Si photonics transceivers are tightly integrated with the high-speed electronic circuits.
ElectronicsPhys.org

Scientists create UV-enabled flexible wearable technology

To enable the development of wearable devices that possess advanced ultraviolet (UV) detection functions, scientists from NTU Singapore have created a new type of light sensor that is both flexible and highly sensitive.While invisible to the human eye, UV rays surround us in our environment, and excessive exposure can cause health issues including skin cancer and premature skin aging. The intensity of UV rays is typically reported through an index during weather reports. A wearable device, such as a T-shirt or watch that monitors the actual personal UV exposure throughout the day, would be a useful and more accurate guide for people seeking to avoid sun damage.
Apparelmining-technology.com

Smart Clothing: Technology Trends

Smart clothing products are essentially electronic devices designed to communicate with connected devices (like smartphones) and the wearer’s body. Smart clothes use a variety of sensors to gather the wearer’s biometric and physical data, such as body temperature and heart rate. The sensor-generated data is transferred to relevant apps on a paired smartphone via Bluetooth, where it is made available for users to view. Smart clothing can incorporate advanced textile fibres, microelectronics, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence (AI).
EconomySynthtopia

Elektron Recalls Power Handle For Model:Cycles, Model:Samples

Elektron has announced a recall for the recently introduced Power Handle BP-1 for the Model:Cycles & Model:Samples. They say that, under certain circumstances, the Power Handle BP-1 can cause a short circuit, potentially posing a burn and/or fire hazard to consumers. Elektron has discovered a manufacturing error involving some Power...

Comments / 0

Community Policy