Calaveras County, CA

Dover is Your Calaveras County Animal Services Pet of the Week!

By News Desk
Pine Tree
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Andreas, CA… Meet Dover, a male Husky mix estimated to be between 4 and 5 years old. An affectionate and gentle dog, Dover has all the qualities of an emotional support or therapy dog. He loves to snuggle and is a favorite among volunteers for giving the best hugs. He is relaxed and quiet in his kennel and may be housebroken since he keeps it clean. Dover is also great with other dogs, both male and female, though a meet ‘n’ greet is required should you have another at home.

