Olympics-IOC suspends protest probe into grieving Saunders, Mao case continues

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The IOC is still waiting for a formal explanation from the Chinese National Olympic Committee as to why two gold medallists wore badges featuring the head of the country’s former leader Mao Zedong on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics. The Chinese have said they will provide...

