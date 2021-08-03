Cancel
Eureka, IL

Watermelon party, caring neighbors subjects of local woman’s children’s book

Cover picture for the articleEUREKA – Deb Young knows the importance of helping young people feel valued and loved. That’s one reason the former librarian wrote a children’s book. “All children want to be listened to – to feel like they matter,” said Young, who retired as district library coordinator from Roanoke-Benson School District No. 60 in 2014. “When students walked into my office, if I could see there was something they needed to talk about, I would drop everything. Kids just want your time."

