Northwoods League: Kingfish on 4-game winning streak, enter stretch run with shot at playoffs
After kind of spinning their wheels for a good chunk of the second half of the season, the Kenosha Kingfish are on a winning streak. As Northwoods League teams enjoyed their final team off-day of the season Tuesday, in which some players competed in the Major League Dreams Showcase at Copeland Park in La Crosse, the Kingfish were riding a four-game winning streak to position themselves for a playoff run in the NWL’s Great Lakes East Division.www.kenoshanews.com
