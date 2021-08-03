Cancel
Kenosha, WI

Northwoods League: Kingfish on 4-game winning streak, enter stretch run with shot at playoffs

By Mike Johnson
Kenosha News.com
 4 days ago

After kind of spinning their wheels for a good chunk of the second half of the season, the Kenosha Kingfish are on a winning streak. As Northwoods League teams enjoyed their final team off-day of the season Tuesday, in which some players competed in the Major League Dreams Showcase at Copeland Park in La Crosse, the Kingfish were riding a four-game winning streak to position themselves for a playoff run in the NWL’s Great Lakes East Division.

