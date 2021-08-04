Cancel
Middle East

New corona restrictions in Israel

By cncadmin
communitynewscorp.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the rapid increase in the number of corona, Israel has imposed new restrictions. For example, a mask requirement again applies for outdoor events with more than 100 attendees, the Corona firm decided at a meeting on Tuesday evening. Even events with less than 100 participants are only allowed to visit those who have been vaccinated, cured or people with a negative corona test result. Children must now also test negative on the corona test when entering. The new regulations are due to come into force on Sunday.

