New corona restrictions in Israel
Due to the rapid increase in the number of corona, Israel has imposed new restrictions. For example, a mask requirement again applies for outdoor events with more than 100 attendees, the Corona firm decided at a meeting on Tuesday evening. Even events with less than 100 participants are only allowed to visit those who have been vaccinated, cured or people with a negative corona test result. Children must now also test negative on the corona test when entering. The new regulations are due to come into force on Sunday.communitynewscorp.com
Comments / 0