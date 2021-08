Area children got a head start to the school year Sunday in Marysville at a back to school event aimed at providing needed school supplies and more for those in need. In collaboration with Peacefully Me, Upper Cuts Barber Shop, Restoration Development Corporation and other community agencies and organizations, the 10th annual Son Fest “Back to School” Extravaganza was able to provide hundreds of backpacks and other supplies to students in the community, along with free haircuts.