Award-winning playwright, UMaine lecturer remembered
University of Maine lecturer and Libra Professor William Yellow Robe passed away July 19 in Bangor after a long illness. He was 61. Yellow Robe, a member of the Assiniboine Nation from Fort Peck, Montana, joined the UMaine community first as a Visiting Libra Professor in fall 2004. He was an award-winning playwright with a national and international reputation, as well as a poet, actor and director. Yellow Robe taught in the English Department, held another Libra Professorship from January 2011 through December 2013, and was engaged in the community, on and off campus.umaine.edu
Comments / 0