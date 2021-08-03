Award-winning playwright, UMaine lecturer remembered

University of Maine lecturer and Libra Professor William Yellow Robe passed away July 19 in Bangor after a long illness. He was 61. Yellow Robe, a member of the Assiniboine Nation from Fort Peck, Montana, joined the UMaine community first as a Visiting Libra Professor in fall 2004. He was an award-winning playwright with a national and international reputation, as well as a poet, actor and director. Yellow Robe taught in the English Department, held another Libra Professorship from January 2011 through December 2013, and was engaged in the community, on and off campus.