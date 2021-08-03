Cancel
Rockies' Garrett Hampson adds new position to his arsenal; Senzatela returns to team

By Danielle Allentuck danielle.allentuck@gazette.com
denvergazette.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — Garrett Hampson was going about his normal Sunday morning pregame routine when Rockies’ third base coach Stu Cole approached him. Cole wanted Hampson to take infield practice on the field, even though players don’t normally do that before a day game. But Cole didn’t want Hampson to line up at second or shortstop, his usual positions. Instead, he placed him at third, a spot he has never played at any level of baseball.

