Rockies' Garrett Hampson adds new position to his arsenal; Senzatela returns to team

DENVER — Jhoulys Chacín sits in the far right of the bullpen every night, and listens with a smug smile on his face as the young buffs around him chatter. The other relievers developed a game, where they guess who will be sent in to pitch and when that night. Lucas Gilbreath, Ben Bowden, Jordan Sheffield and Yency Almonte sit on the left side of the bullpen, entertaining themselves with this venture. Chacín, a veteran of the league, just rolls his eyes.