Dave Simpson: It’s A Very Different World Down Here

MINNESOTA (WCCO) – Two Minnesotans have been identified as passengers in a plane crash that occurred in California on July 26. Thomas Ebaugh, 56, of Lakeville and Kevin Kvarnlov, 34, of Mendota Heights were in the luxury jet when it crashed onto the Ponderosa Golf Course near the Truckee-Tahoe Airport. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office identified the other victims who were killed upon impact as: Christine Thomas, 33, of La Quinta, California Ryan Thomas, 38, of La Quinta, California Alberto Montero De Collado De La Rosa, 43, of Nevada City, California John Dunn, 62, of Dallas, Texas Authorities confirmed that Ebaugh was one of two pilots flying the plane that day, the other being De La Rosa. Both the NTSB and FAA are investigating what caused the plane to crash.