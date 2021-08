Olympic swimming has come to an end after an exciting eight days of action. This year, there wasn’t a singular swimmer that dominated the world stage in the ways that Michael Phelps did every time he hit the water, but American Caeleb Dressel came close. Dressel racked up plenty of medals, collecting five in total — all gold — and Katie Ledecky came away with two golds and a silver in her third trip to the Summer Olympics.