Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympics-IOC suspends protest probe into grieving Saunders, Mao case continues

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – The IOC is still waiting for a formal explanation from the Chinese National Olympic Committee as to why two gold medallists wore badges featuring the head of the country’s former leader Mao Zedong on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics. The Chinese have said they will provide...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zhong Tianshi
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Raven Saunders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ioc#Reuters#Chinese#Ioc#Usopc#Lincoln Feast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsBBC

Chinese gold medallists face investigation over Mao badges

The International Olympic Committee says it is investigating two Chinese cyclists who wore badges featuring an image of the country's former leader Mao Zedong during a medal ceremony. A spokesman said the IOC had contacted the Chinese Olympic Committee for a report on the incident. The pair - Bao Shanju...
SportsPosted by
Action News Jax

Mao pins worn by Chinese athletes may test Olympic rules

TOKYO — (AP) — The image of Communist China's founding leader, Mao Zedong, made an unscheduled appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, and the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday it is “looking into the matter.”. The gesture — Mao pin badges worn by two Chinese gold medalists at their medal ceremony...
SportsPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Olympics Latest: IOC asks China team to explain Mao pins

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. The IOC says it asked China’s Olympic team to explain two gold medal winners wearing pins of communist leader Mao Zedong at their medal ceremony.
Worldwsau.com

Olympics-IOC asks Chinese team for report on cyclists’ Mao Zedong badges

TOKYO (Reuters) – The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday asked the Chinese team for a report on why two of its medallists appeared on the podium wearing badges featuring the head of the country’s former leader Mao Zedong. Gold medal cyclists Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi wore the badges during...
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

Gold medalists from China are being investigated for wearing Mao Zedong pins.

Gold medalists from China are being investigated for wearing Mao Zedong pins. After attending Monday’s medal ceremony wearing pins depicting Mao Zedong’s face, the International Olympic Committee has initiated an investigation against China’s gold medal cyclists Bao Shanju and Zhong Tianshi. On Tuesday, IOC spokesman Mark Adams informed reporters in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
WorldPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

REPORT: Chinese Military Forces US Warship Out Of South China Sea

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army said that it forced a U.S. warship out of the hotly contested South China Sea, The Associated Press reported. People’s Liberation Army (PLA) naval and air forces pursued the U.S.S. Benfold after the American destroyer entered an area claimed by the Chinese located between the Philippines and Vietnam, Beijing said on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The forces “warned and drove” the U.S. ship away, the PLA said.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

18-year-old gymnast makes history with Black Lives Matter protest in floor routine at Olympics

Luciana Alvarado, an 18-year-old gymnast from Costa Rica made a powerful statement as she took a knee as part of her floor routine to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. While many athletes have shown their support for the movement, Luciana Alvarado's was unique because she weaved it into her floor choreography. At the end of the routine, she took a knee, put her left arm behind her back, and raised her right fist to the sky, reported TODAY. Alvarado is also the first-ever gymnast from Costa Rica to ever qualify for the Olympics. She's the first to do the gesture on an international stage in elite gymnastics.
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

Changes in China's military flights around Taiwan may mean Chinese pilots are learning new tactics

Observers point to increased presence of early-warning and electronic-warfare aircraft in combination with China's fighter-bombers. A strategy inspired by the US military connects and shares information between the latest combat platforms and older warplanes. Recent air force sorties by the People's Liberation Army near Taiwan indicate the Chinese military may...

Comments / 0

Community Policy