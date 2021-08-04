Cancel
Democrat Shontel Brown has defeated progressive Nina Turner in the primary for an open US House seat in northeast Ohio

By Staff
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Shontel Brown has defeated progressive Nina Turner in the primary for an open US House seat in northeast Ohio. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

