POLICE NEWS: Man allegedly found nude in Millersburg home

A Millersburg man is charged with breaking into a home while naked over the weekend.

Matthew Lyles, 21, 201 Timber Valley Blvd., was arrested after Elkhart County police responded to a call to Caitlin and Daniel Ray’s home at 432 E. Lincoln St. around 4:55 a.m. Sunday.

A couple was sleeping inside the home when their dog woke them up, and Lyles was allegedly found in the dining area. Daniel Ray then chased Lyles out the back door and tackled him to the ground. That’s when Ray noticed Lyles was nude, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

When police arrived at the scene, an officer found Ray holding Lyles down. Lyles was taken into custody after the response, and according to the affidavit, he was allegedly found to be intoxicated by evidence at the scene and through a breath-alcohol test.

Lyles was initially jailed on charges of public indecency, public intoxication, residential entry, failure to identify himself and disorderly conduct.

A Level 6 felony charge of residential entry was formally filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 4 on Tuesday.

ARRESTS

• Melissa Davis, 46, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of battery after police responded to an incident in the 500 block of Dewey Ave. around 10:25 a.m. Monday.

• Crystal Gentry, 41, 29638 Florida Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, as well as on a warrant, following a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Peddler’s Village Road around 3:55 p.m. Sunday. Police said Gentry was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped.

• Michael Hershberger, 53, 1556 Main St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 2900 block of Ferndale Road around 10:50 a.m. Sunday.

• Jesus Loaiza, 30, West Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police found him slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in the 22000 block of C.R. 20 around 6:05 a.m. Sunday.

• Robert Castile, 43, 313 N. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash in the parking lot of the Gallops gas station, 18423 U.S. 20, around 1:50 a.m. Sunday.

• Julio Velazquez Panama, 37, Ligonier, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license after police responded to a crash in the area of C.R. 17 and C.R. 45 around 7:55 p.m. Saturday.

• Alan Villalobos, 19, Calumet City, Illinois, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of alcohol following a traffic stop at C.R. 17 and U.S. 20 around 11:15 p.m. Friday.

• Nathan Kuhlman, 31, Napoleon, Ohio, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash after police responded to a crash on U.S. 6 near Ind. 15 around 9:15 p.m. Friday.

• Destin Warren, 39, 57533 Paul St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police said he was found along the side of the road at C.R. 19 and C.R. 20 around 9 p.m. Friday.

• Elkhart County police arrested a male and jailed him on a charge of resisting law enforcement after police responded to a reported fight near the Ferris wheel at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, 17746 C.R. 34, on Thursday evening. Police said the male, who’s name was not provided in the report, ran from police, and was arrested some time later.

TRESPASSING

• Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a male after responding to a call about the male asking for money outside the Phillips 66 gas station, 112 W. Pike St., around 9:05 p.m. Sunday.

• Staff at Walmart asked Goshen police to issue a trespassing warning to an employee of a third party after the employee was injured at the store, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 4:10 p.m. Monday.

VOYEURISM

Goshen police received a report of a possible case of voyeurism at a business, 4568 Elkhart Road, around 1:25 p.m. Monday.

HIT-AND-RUN

Refugio Estrada, Fort Wayne, reported to Goshen police he was involved in a hit-and-run crash at Dierdorff Road and Davis Drive around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

THEFTS

• Staff at Affinity RV Group reported to Goshen police Monday a catalytic converter was stolen from a customer’s motor home at the business, 2380 E. Kercher Road, over the weekend. A fence at the business was also reported to have been damaged sometime between 4 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Monday.

• Cecilia Gonazlez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police money and a debit card were stolen from her home, 172 Post Court, around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

• Hannah Castellitto reported to Elkhart County police a backpack was stolen from the grandstand at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, 17746 C.R. 34, around 10 p.m. Friday.

FRAUD

Elizabeth Thielking, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police last Thursday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between June 21 and July 12.

ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE

• Ben Rumbaugh, 39, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 2:05 p.m. last Thursday.

• Al Smith, 31, homeless, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 8 a.m. last Thursday.

• Elizabeth Wills, 38, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody July 28.