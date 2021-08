Aug. 4—While some students returned to school in person Tuesday, other families opted for distance learning due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Less than two weeks ago, the state Department of Education unveiled a distance-learning option for families who did not feel comfortable sending their children to school in person. About 100 schools are offering a distance-learning option, although space is limited. Students whose schools were not included have the option to apply for a geographic exception to distance-learn through a school outside their district.