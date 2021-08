Over the past two years, TikTok has become a juggernaut in our lives whether we like it or not. Like many, I held off from downloading for so long, writing it off as an app for 13 year olds doing dance trends. When I got it, it was to watch ironically with some smug arrogance that I was above it – but like most, I spend at least an hour of my day these days scrolling my FYP and don’t know what I’d do without TikTok in my life. And it got me wondering, I have literally no clue what the meaning of the name TikTok actually is?