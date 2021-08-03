Beatrice Hudson-Eager
Beatrice Hudson-Eager originally from La Fargeville, NY passed away at home in the care of Hospice and surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Robert Eager Summerville, SC. Daughter, Valerie Chaltain-Walls (Greg) Stanford, KY. Sons Victor Chaltain (Rushell) Chamount, NY and Torrey Chaltain (Lynn Riddell) Owenton, KY. Stepdaughter Erin Birchenough (Jon) Star Lake, NY and stepson Rob Eager Theresa, NY. Sisters Jean Eiss (Roy) Colleton, SC and Jenny Slate, Theresa, NY. Brother Mike Hudson (Mecia) La Fargeville, NY. Three granddaughters, two grandsons, three Great Granddaughters and Nieces and Nephews.www.mymalonetelegram.com
