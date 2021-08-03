Cancel
Politics

Lauren Book Calls for Prosecution of Cuomo

By Jim McCool
floridianpress.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid Governor Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) amazing fall from grace as the AG probe into his sexual misconduct was painfully unraveled, a bipartisan push for him to resign has only grown. Now, Florida Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book (D-32) has not only called for his resignation but also his prosecution. Sen....

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

Let’s do a quick overview of where Andrew Cuomo’s support stands following Tuesday’s bombshell report laying out a pattern of rampant sexual misconduct that state Attorney General Letitia James described as both “disturbing” and “in violation of both state and federal law”: The state Assembly leader and state Senate majority leader have both said he should no longer be in office. All 27 U.S. representatives from New York have called for his resignation, as have the state’s two senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. So too has New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. So too has House Speaker...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

I worked for Andrew Cuomo. New allegations made me rethink my own Albany experience.

Shock waves reverberated throughout New York and the rest of the country when state Attorney General Letitia James’ office released a report concluding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women in his office. The report was much more damning than insiders expected, yet the governor’s taped response denying all the allegations was not surprising. After all, no one does defiance like Cuomo.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Cuomo had accuser Bennett do pushups in his office, AG says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once had a female staffer do pushups for him in his office, and later invited her to lift weights at the Executive Mansion gym, according to the blockbuster report on sexual harassment allegations against him released Tuesday. Then-aide Charlotte Bennett did 20 pushups inside the...
PoliticsMSNBC

Biden calls on Andrew Cuomo to resign. He's not the only Cuomo who needs to go.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a bombshell report Tuesday detailing multiple instances of sexual harassment and nonconsensual touching by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. According to James, the harassment was prolific and egregious: 11 women, nine of whom are current or former state employees, said the governor touched their bodies under their shirts, kissed them on the lips or made sexual comments — like asking his female aide to play “strip poker” — and retaliated against one of them when they complained. One state trooper said he ran his finger from her neck down the back of her spine in an elevator, whispering “Hey, you,” and asked her for help finding him a girlfriend who “can handle pain.”
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Pelosi, other Democrats call on Cuomo to resign or be impeached

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who like New York Gov Cuomo is also from a political family, also called on Cuomo to resign amid allegations of sexual harassment.Ms Pelosi’s remarks come after the New York attorney general’s office released a report detailing the extent of Mr Cuomo’s sexual misconduct.“As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth,” she said. “Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign.”New York Democrats are plotting Gov Andrew Cuomo’s impeachment while New York Republican Rep Elise Stefanik called for...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

NY state Democratic chairman calls for Cuomo to resign

The chairman of the New York State Democrats is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) to resign following an explosive report from the state attorney general that said he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Chairman Jay Jacobs, in a statement on Wednesday, called the report’s findings “extremely damning and...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Stefanik calls for Cuomo to be arrested

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) called for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to be arrested after an investigation found the governor had harassed multiple women. In a statement, Stefanik also said President Biden should call for the governor’s resignation. “No one is above the law and today...
PoliticsNEWS10 ABC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls for Cuomo to resign

(NEWS10) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now calling for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign. This after an investigation into sexual harassment claims against the governor spearheaded by Attorney General Letitia James found evidence of sexual harassment by the governor. “Under Attorney General Letitia James, a comprehensive and independent investigation...
New York City, NYKABC

NY AG: Cuomo Will Not Face Criminal Charges. Huh? Imagine If Cuomo’s Name Was Trump…

(New York, NY) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will not face any criminal charges at this point after a report found he sexually harassed several state employees. State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings of a five-month investigation into charges from women that Cuomo created a sexually hostile work environment and made unwanted advances. She said the charges are of a civil nature, not criminal. However, investigator Anne Clark added other state prosecutors may choose to turn the case into a criminal matter at a future date. The reports cites numerous women, including current and former state employees, who claim the Democratic governor touched their “intimate body parts” and made unwanted advances. In one instance, a staffer said Cuomo reached under her blouse and touched her breasts. A female state trooper assigned to protect Cuomo said the Governor sexually harassed her. James said she has proof that Cuomo’s office intimidated witnesses and created a “toxic work environment” based upon 74-thousand pieces of evidence.

