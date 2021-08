Legendary Astros pitcher J.R. Richard, whose career was cut short in 1980 following a stroke, died at age 71, the team announced Thursday. “Today is a sad day for the Houston Astros as we mourn the loss of one of our franchise icons, J.R. Richard,” the Astros said in the statement. “J.R. will forever be remembered as an intimidating figure on the mound and as one of the greatest pitchers in club history. He stood shoulder to shoulder with club icons Larry Dierker, Joe Niekro and Nolan Ryan, to form a few of the best rotations in club history.”