Chernobylite: How to Open Kopachi Safe (Improved Flashlight Perk)
Chernobylite has a lot of interesting resources, items, and valuables hidden amidst its post-apocalyptic world, all of which greatly benefit Igor’s cause. And while some of these are accessible and unlockable via the use of tools like lockpicks, there are some things that simply can’t be unlocked without following specific guidelines. Here is everything you need to know about how to open Kopachi safe in Chernobylite.twinfinite.net
Comments / 0