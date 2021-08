Worship in unexpected style. Celebration, contemplation, beauty, and joy–churches are meant to inspire and exude the best of human spirituality both inside and out. And worship takes many forms. From a church with murals of “secular saints”–like Anne Frank, Malcolm X, and Charles Darwin—to a replica of a 12th-century Norwegian stave church to a church eight feet wide, churches in the U.S. and Canada offer the unexpected. Here are some of the most extraordinary.