Uniforms have been a large topic of conversation amongst Browns fans for the last number of years. The organization recently reneged on their prior jersey design which was met with relief from fans across the globe. In a pivot back to their original roots, the team went with a more classic look while improving on small elements from past uniform combinations. In honor of their 75th anniversary season, the Browns released commemorative throwback jerseys with a 75th anniversary patch on the front that the team will wear a few times during the 2021 season. These jerseys just went on sale for fans to purchase at the Browns team shop.