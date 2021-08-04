Cancel
Chicago won’t require vaccine passports like New York for now, but ‘we’ll be watching to see how this plays out,’ health commissioner says

By Alice Yin, Chicago Tribune
Marietta Daily Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite rising COVID-19 cases, Chicago’s public health commissioner said Tuesday the city is not at this point mandating vaccination proof for indoor bars, restaurants and gyms, as New York City mayor’s announced will be required in that city. Dr. Allison Arwady called New York’s move “appropriate” and praised Chicago businesses...

www.mdjonline.com

