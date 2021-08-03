IKEA releases meatball-scented candles

Rest assured (quite literally) knowing you can create a bed frame that won't cost an arm and a leg, all thanks to TikTok. Look, we already know TikTok is the place to go for creative trends, interesting tests, and even a multifunctional Ikea Tote Bag, but this bed frame hack using Ikea Kallax Shelves ($70)? Well, it's genius. To build it requires some skill, but it's no worse than buying a bed frame and having to build the dang thing yourself. In fact, I'd even say this Ikea bed hack is much easier. Essentially, what TikTok users are doing is buying two or three Ikea Kallax shelves, securing them together, and adding a slatted bed base or wood plank to finish it off. Some will even add little cubes for storage (which there are tons of options for at Ikea, by the way!). See all the ways TikTokers are using Ikea's Kallax Shelves as bed frames ahead, and give it a try for yourself!