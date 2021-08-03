Training Camp Injury Update: Tyreek Hill Not Participating in Tuesday's Practice
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is not participating in Tuesday's training camp practice, raising questions about the star receiver's health. Hill entered the practice field in pads for the Chiefs' first padded practice of the 2021 season but then left the field and proceeded to move to weightlifting in a tent to the side of the field, according to Rob Collins of FOX4 Kansas City and others.www.yardbarker.com
