Kolarevic has plenty of fuel entering first Husker season
It requires going back some years on the calendar, but Chris Kolarevic's high school highlights are a fun trip to take if you've never done so. He's busting up plays in the backfield, stepping in front of passes in coverage to steal them, and even chasing a tackle 40 years downfield to save a touchdown in a scrimmage. You can see the promise in a then smaller Kolarevic as a teenager. But it wasn't enough. Not then.247sports.com
