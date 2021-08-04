Houston’s Emerging New Downtown Epicenter — Life Time’s World of Wonder, New Stores Give GreenStreet an Urban Luxe Vibe
Life Time Fitness, a 60,000 square-foot-space, is now open in GreenStreet. GreenStreet, a sometimes overlooked downtown Houston district, has been reborn with an influx of new retailers and familiar faces. The multi-use development is rolling out the emerald-hued carpet for visitors in search of a vibrant entertainment destination, top level office space and artwork that captures the spirit of Houston.www.papercitymag.com
