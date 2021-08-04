Schmitt challenges Kansas City mask mandate
Having successfully halted St. Louis County’s mask mandate Tuesday, Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a similar challenge in Kansas City. Schmitt filed a lawsuit in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon, arguing the mandate was “unreasonable, unconstitutional, and arbitrary and capricious” and asking the court to invalidate it. The suit targeted Mayor Quinton Lucas, County Regulated Industries Division Director Jim Ready, and the city’s health department.themissouritimes.com
