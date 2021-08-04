Schmitt challenges Kansas City mask mandate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The capital city is gearing up to celebrate Missouri’s bicentennial next week with a series of events commemorating the milestone. The celebration is set to kick off Monday with the dedication of the Bicentennial Bridge, which will provide a pedestrian and bike path from the Capitol to Adrian’s Island along the Missouri River. The bridge will connect to a 30-acre parkland north of the Union Pacific Railroad. The Bicentennial Chessboard, a collaboration with the World Chess Hall of Fame, will also be unveiled on the island.