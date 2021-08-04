Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Schmitt challenges Kansas City mask mandate

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving successfully halted St. Louis County’s mask mandate Tuesday, Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a similar challenge in Kansas City. Schmitt filed a lawsuit in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon, arguing the mandate was “unreasonable, unconstitutional, and arbitrary and capricious” and asking the court to invalidate it. The suit targeted Mayor Quinton Lucas, County Regulated Industries Division Director Jim Ready, and the city’s health department.

Missouri StateKansas City Star

Missouri’s incompetent attorney general wears no mask — and has no clothes

This week Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt attacked St. Louis officials for trying to protect their city’s residents from COVID-19 illness and death. “Incompetence can’t be masked,” Schmitt wrote, in what could be the most unintentionally autobiographical sentence in modern political history. He is not much of an attorney. His...
Jackson County, MOthemissouritimes.com

Jackson County reinstating mask mandate

Jackson County is reinstating its indoor mask mandate Monday, following other communities amid rising coronavirus case rates. Masks will be required for everyone age 5 and older regardless of vaccination status. The order will remain in effect for 30 days in an effort to stay in line with a new state law limiting emergency health orders to a 30-day period before requiring approval from the local governing body.
Missouri StateKRMS Radio

MO Attorney General Files Lawsuit In KC Against Mask Mandates

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt now has a lawsuit filed against Kansas City over mask mandates he says are ‘unreasonable and unconstitutional.’. The suit was filed Tuesday in Jackson County. The AG is asking the court to get rid of the mask mandates in favor of appropriate guidance. But the...
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

Independence rescinds public health order

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Independence announced Tuesday that it has rescinded a public health order that took effect last Thursday. The change means that masks are no longer required but strongly encouraged at all city facilities including City Hall, Police Headquarters, Independence Utility Center, Sermon Center, Truman Memorial Building, Palmer Center, Independence Uptown Market, and the Cable Dahmer Arena.
Jefferson City, MOthemissouritimes.com

Capital city to host bicentennial celebration next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The capital city is gearing up to celebrate Missouri’s bicentennial next week with a series of events commemorating the milestone. The celebration is set to kick off Monday with the dedication of the Bicentennial Bridge, which will provide a pedestrian and bike path from the Capitol to Adrian’s Island along the Missouri River. The bridge will connect to a 30-acre parkland north of the Union Pacific Railroad. The Bicentennial Chessboard, a collaboration with the World Chess Hall of Fame, will also be unveiled on the island.
Saint Louis County, MOthemissouritimes.com

Schmitt successfully blocks St. Louis County mask mandate

A St. Louis County judge granted Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s request for a temporary pause on the county’s mask mandate Tuesday, stalling the order until a hearing before the court later this month. The court blocked St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Louis Health Department Director Faisal Kahn, and...
PoliticsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Missouri governor pardons gun-waving St. Louis lawyer couple

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he made good on his promise to pardon a couple who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators as they marched past the couple's home in a luxury St. Louis enclave last year. Parson, a Republican, on Friday pardoned Mark McCloskey,...
Kansas City, MOOzarks First.com

Missouri AG sues Kansas City over masks, says mandate is unconstitutional

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued Kansas City Tuesday in an effort to end Kansas City’s mask mandate that took effect Monday. The lawsuit claims the mandate is unreasonable and unconstitutional. Mayor Quinton Lucas, the Kansas City Health Department, and Director of the Kansas City, Missouri...
Healthmissouriindependent.com

Judge issues restraining order blocking St. Louis County mask mandate

St. Louis County is prohibited from enforcing a mask mandate following a judge’s order issued Tuesday afternoon. After hearing arguments earlier in the day, St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Ellen Ribaudo issued a temporary restraining order blocking the mask mandate from being implemented. The restraining order, which was requested...
Congress & Courtsthemissouritimes.com

Eigel: Mask mandates, shutdowns harm communities

As parts of Missouri reinstate mask mandates in an effort to combat rising COVID-19 cases, Sen. Bill Eigel said the move could cause more economic damage for businesses and communities. “I think that creating a mask mandate as a way to coerce people into getting the vaccine and getting higher...

Comments / 0

