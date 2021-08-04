Carl Junction's Logan Jones commits to Arkansas volleyball program

Logan Jones has been an Arkansas Razorbacks fan her whole life.

Actually, it’s been longer than that.

“My dad (Ryan) tells the story where my mom (Kristy) was pregnant with me, and he made her climb to the top of the football stadium to go watch a game one time,” Logan said with a laugh. “So technically, I was a Razorback fan before I was even born.”

Jones, preparing for her junior year at Carl Junction High School, has made a verbal commitment to join the Razorbacks’ volleyball program, beginning in the 2023 season.

“I’ve had a great relationship with the coaches for several years,” she said. “The athletic and academic resources available to student-athletes in my opinion are unmatched elsewhere. Ultimately, I feel like that’s just where God was showing me that was where I needed to end up.

“I started going to (Arkansas’) camp whenever I was 11, in the summer after my fifth-grade year. I continued going to camps each year, and the camp after my sixth-grade year, they told me that they were interested in me. Then after seventh grade, they offered me a scholarship. At the time I really didn’t think I was good enough to play collegiately. That was really fun to find that out, especially since it was my favorite school. That’s everybody’s dream, to play for their favorite school.”

Jones, a setter, played club volleyball this spring and summer for MAVS KC 16-1, running a 5-1 offense. MAVS KC had one third-place finish and two fifth places in national qualifier tournaments before its season ended about a month ago with a third-place finish in the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships in Las Vegas. MAVS KC went 8-2 in the tournament, losing twice to champion TAV Black (Texas Advantage). TAV Black was 11-0 in the tournament and won 22 of 23 sets played.

Jones was named to the GJNC 16 Open all-tournament team. She also is tied for fourth as the overall ranked player in Missouri by Prep Dig, named to the top-150 players in the nation by Prep Volleyball and was named to the Under Armour All-American Selection Camp.

Jones began playing volleyball at a young age.

“My mother (the former Kristy Endicott) played volleyball at Pittsburg State,” she said. “Growing up, little kids always play a bunch of sports. Whenever I was 5, I started playing in a volleyball league, and I loved it so much. As I grew out of the other sports, I stuck with volleyball and I decided that was what I wanted to specialize in and try to play in college.”

Last fall Jones dished out 914 assists to set Carl Junction’s single-season record, and she holds the single-match record of 54 assists. She also served 51 aces.

The Bulldogs finished 24-7 in 2020 and tied for third in the Central Ozark Conference at 7-2, one game behind co-champions Willard (31-3-1) and Nixa (33-4). Willard beat the Bulldogs 3-2 in a thrilling sectional match en route to the Class 4 state championship, and Nixa finished second in the Class 5 state tournament.

“There’s a ton of great volleyball in the COC,” Jones said. “I’m very excited (about the upcoming season). I think our volleyball team is going to give it a good run this year.”

In the classroom, Jones ranks No. 1 in her class with a 4.0 grade point average. She plans to study dietetics at Arkansas and wants to work with college and professional athletes in their nutrition.