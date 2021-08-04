Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flossmoor, IL

Soprano gives recital Friday at Flossmoor church

hfchronicle.com
 1 day ago

Flossmoor resident Regina Ceragioli will present a voice recital at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, at Infant Jesus of Prague Church, 1131 Douglas Ave. in Flossmoor. Ceragioli is making a career as a soprano. A graduate of Marian Catholic High School, she received a bachelor’s degree from Butler University and a master’s degree in vocal performance from Northwestern University in 2016. Since then, she has performed with the Santa Fe Opera, the Central City Opera House in Colorado and won the Wisconsin District of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions.

hfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Illinois Society
City
Flossmoor, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
State
Wisconsin State
City
Knoxville, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Barber
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Hall#Santa Fe Opera#Northwestern University#Butler University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Landlords ask judge to lift new eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords are asking a judge to lift the new eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Alabama Association of Realtors, along with other groups, said in an emergency filing Wednesday that the CDC’s order is “unlawful” and was issued "for nakedly political reasons — to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective.”
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Obama curtails 60th birthday bash after delta variant surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The party for the nation’s 44th president will go on, but only for family and close friends. Former President Barack Obama has scaled back his 60th birthday bash set for this weekend at his Martha’s Vineyard home off the Massachusetts coast due to the surge of infections blamed on the delta variant of the coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

10 killed when packed van crashes in South Texas

Ten people were killed and others suffered critical injuries when a van carrying about 30 people crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, officials said. The single-vehicle crash occurred about 4 p.m. south of Encino, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. It appears the van was traveling too fast...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Spirit Airlines cancels almost half of Thursday flights

Spirit Airlines canceled almost half of its flights on Thursday, continuing its series of flight cancellations into a fifth day. Flight tracker FlightAware showed 381 flights canceled by Spirit Airlines before 10 a.m. on Thursday, with 48 percent of flights for the day already canceled, USA Today reported. It is...
Ohio StateCBS News

Two House special elections in Ohio highlight divisions in both parties

Two contentious special election primaries in Ohio for open congressional seats wrapped up on Tuesday night. Both highlighted the divisiveness and rancor within the Democratic and Republican Parties ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The Associated Press projected Mike Carey, who was backed by former President Trump, won the GOP...

Comments / 0

Community Policy