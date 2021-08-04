Soprano gives recital Friday at Flossmoor church
Flossmoor resident Regina Ceragioli will present a voice recital at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, at Infant Jesus of Prague Church, 1131 Douglas Ave. in Flossmoor. Ceragioli is making a career as a soprano. A graduate of Marian Catholic High School, she received a bachelor’s degree from Butler University and a master’s degree in vocal performance from Northwestern University in 2016. Since then, she has performed with the Santa Fe Opera, the Central City Opera House in Colorado and won the Wisconsin District of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions.hfchronicle.com
