FICO Announces Earnings of $5.18 per Share for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

By FICO
Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 GAAP Results. Net income for the quarter totaled $151.2 million, or $5.18 per share, versus...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
763
Followers
21K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
Comments / 0

