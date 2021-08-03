FICO Announces Earnings of $5.18 per Share for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

ADTRAN, inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to ADTRANs second quarter earnings release conference call. [Operator Instructions] During the course of the conference call, ADTRAN representatives expect to make forward-looking statements, which reflect managements best judgment based on factors currently known. However, these statements include risks and uncertainties, including the continued spread and extent of the impact of COVID-19 global pandemic, the successful development and market acceptance of our products, competition in the market for such products, the product and channel mix, component costs, manufacturing efficiencies or other risks detailed in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, which may be made during the call. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Tom Stanton, Chief Executive Officer of ADTRAN. Sir, please go ahead.