New York City Will Require Proof of Vaccination to Attend Live Concerts
Concertgoers in New York City will soon have to prove they're fully COVID-19 vaccinated to attend live shows. Mayor Bill de Blasio indicated as much this week when he revealed that NYC would become the first city in the United States to require proof of vaccination for a range of in-person activities for both customers and workers, as The New York Times reported on Tuesday (Aug. 3). That includes indoor dining, gyms and performances.103gbfrocks.com
