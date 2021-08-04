Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York City Will Require Proof of Vaccination to Attend Live Concerts

By Philip Trapp
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Concertgoers in New York City will soon have to prove they're fully COVID-19 vaccinated to attend live shows. Mayor Bill de Blasio indicated as much this week when he revealed that NYC would become the first city in the United States to require proof of vaccination for a range of in-person activities for both customers and workers, as The New York Times reported on Tuesday (Aug. 3). That includes indoor dining, gyms and performances.

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Ament
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Mayor De Blasio#Gyms#The New York Times#Covid#Abc 7#Nhs Covid Pass#Ticketmaster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
U.S. Politicsuticaphoenix.net

Biden announces measures to incentivize Covid-19 vaccinations, including a requirement

“This is an American tragedy. People are dying — and will die — who don’t have to die. If you’re out there unvaccinated, you don’t have to die,” Biden said during remarks at the White House. “Read the news. You’ll see stories of unvaccinated patients in hospitals, as they’re lying in bed dying from Covid-19, they’re asking, ‘Doc, can I get the vaccine?’ The doctors have to say, ‘Sorry, it’s too late.'”
Public HealthEater

The Magic Bag Is Latest to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Test to Enter

The Magic Bag, a venue for live music and comedy, is requiring proof of vaccination status or a negative test with 24 hours for entry. The Ferndale club, which reopened in July 2021 after 16 months of a shutdown, said on its Facebook page that the moves were to “protect staff, the public, and to alleviate anxiety” over the Covid-19 Delta variant “for the time being.” The news also was posted on the venue’s website.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Be Banned From Eating Out in These Cities

As the Delta variant continues to spread across the U.S., many restauranteurs have decided they're no longer willing to take the gamble with unvaccinated diners. A slew of bars and restaurants in major cities and suburban areas alike have decided to ban unvaccinated people from eating in their establishments in an effort to keep their employees and patrons safe while trying to quell the spike in cases associated with the Delta variant. On Tuesday, Aug. 3, New York became the first city begin requiring proof of vaccination for people dining at restaurants indoors or going to gyms and performances inside, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. But while New York City may be the first area to ban unvaccinated people from many indoor activities as a whole, pockets of the country have been doing the same.
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

New York City launches vaccine passport

NEW YORK - New York City will require proof of vaccination for people who want to dine indoors and take part in other activities like gyms and theaters and for those who work there. It is the city's most aggressive step yet in tackling the highly contagious delta variant. "This...
New York City, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

DeBlasio announced NYC ban against the unvaccinated, calling it “Key to NYC Pass”

NEW YORK, NY – New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio today announced his plan to exclude unvaccinated New Yorkers, workers and tourists from eating in restaurants, attending sports events, and entering indoor private businesses. He’s calling it a “Key to NYC Pass” when it is instead it locks out 40% of the regional New York tri-state area from participating in everyday life.
New York City, NYNewsweek

Bill De Blasio Calls AG Harassment Report on N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo 'Very Troubling'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that the New York attorney general's harassment report on Governor Andrew Cuomo is "very troubling." During a press briefing, de Blasio was asked about the recent report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James and in response he said that it represents behaviors that are "unacceptable. Unacceptable for anyone, let alone a public servant."
New York City, NYCourier News

NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone who wants to dine indoors at a restaurant, see a performance or go to the gym, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday, making it the first big city in the U.S. to impose such restrictions.
Food & Drinksarcamax.com

Editorial: De Blasio takes his shot: The mayor makes a smart push to require vaccination for entry to restaurants and gyms

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio went the full Macron on Tuesday, and God bless him for being the first American leader to demand proof of vaccination for patrons to enter the city’s indoor establishments for dining, fitness and entertainment. To beat back rising COVID-19 numbers as the delta variant continues spreading, starting in two weeks, both employees and patrons will need to provide a verified vaccine record or a legitimate medical exemption to be inside where people are eating, exercising and cheering. We’ll drink to that (and sweat to it and applaud as well).
Healthmixmag.net

New York announces vaccination requirement for nightclubs and venues

Those looking to attend nightclubs in New York will need to prove that they’ve had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to gain entry, per the New York Times. Bill de Blasio, the New York Mayor announced the change on August 3, and the new rules are set to come into effect from August 16, with plans to enforce the rules from September 13.
New York City, NYPosted by
SELF

NYC Vaccine Mandate: Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination Will Be Required to Enter Gyms, Restaurants, and Venues

Thanks to a new NYC vaccine mandate, you'll soon need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to enjoy indoor dining, gyms, and entertainment venues, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today. With the mandate, which begins to take effect August 16, New York City will be the first major U.S. city to have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement like this, Reuters reports.
Pharmaceuticalsactionnewsnow.com

These places won't let you inside without proof of vaccination

Businesses across the United States are rolling out new vaccine policies for their employees, but there's still a critical part of the equation that needs to be addressed: customers. And that challenge is acute in places like New York City, which was hit particularly hard by the pandemic, forcing widespread...

Comments / 0

Community Policy