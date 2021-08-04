New York City Will Require Proof of Vaccination to Attend Live Concerts

As the Delta variant continues to spread across the U.S., many restauranteurs have decided they're no longer willing to take the gamble with unvaccinated diners. A slew of bars and restaurants in major cities and suburban areas alike have decided to ban unvaccinated people from eating in their establishments in an effort to keep their employees and patrons safe while trying to quell the spike in cases associated with the Delta variant. On Tuesday, Aug. 3, New York became the first city begin requiring proof of vaccination for people dining at restaurants indoors or going to gyms and performances inside, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. But while New York City may be the first area to ban unvaccinated people from many indoor activities as a whole, pockets of the country have been doing the same.